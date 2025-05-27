Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  • Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli Blocking Him On Instagram

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli Blocking Him On Instagram

Earlier this month, Rahul Vaidya made controversial remarks calling Virat Kohli's fans "jokers" and alleged that the cricketer had blocked him. His comments didn’t sit well with Kohli's massive fanbase, and the singer later claimed he even received death threats for his statements.

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli Blocking Him On Instagram

The singer had earlier claimed that the cricketer had blocked him on Instagram


Singer Rahul Vaidya, who recently sparked headlines by criticizing cricketer Virat Kohli and his fanbase, was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs where paparazzi informed him that Kohli had finally unblocked him on Instagram.

Rahul responded with a light-hearted tone, saying, “Thank you bhai, thank you. Woh baat pe ceasefire ho chuka hai and I love him,” indicating the end of their social media spat.

Rahul Vaidya Reacts to Paparazzi with Love for Kohli

When further prompted about whether Virat had directly replied to him, Rahul smiled and responded, “Bahot sara pyaar,” suggesting that the tension has eased and he holds no hard feelings. The interaction was captured in a video that quickly circulated online.

Earlier this month, Rahul Vaidya made controversial remarks calling Virat Kohli’s fans “jokers” and alleged that the cricketer had blocked him. His comments didn’t sit well with Kohli’s massive fanbase, and the singer later claimed he even received death threats for his statements.

This intensified the public feud between the two personalities.

The entire episode reportedly began when Virat Kohli appeared to have liked photos of actress Avneet Kaur. Addressing the buzz, Kohli clarified via a statement that while cleaning up his feed, the Instagram algorithm might have mistakenly recorded the interaction.

He emphasized that there was no intent and urged people not to speculate unnecessarily.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

When Rahul Vaidya Mocked the Algorithm Claim in Viral Video

Following Virat’s clarification, Rahul Vaidya shared a satirical video suggesting that Instagram might accidentally like pictures without a user’s intent. While he didn’t name anyone, the tone and timing hinted it was a jab at Kohli’s explanation, prompting even more criticism from Kohli’s supporters.

The controversy escalated when Rahul doubled down on Instagram, stating, “Virat Kohli’s fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!” This triggered more backlash, though the recent developments suggest the matter may finally be settling down.

