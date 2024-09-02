Jon Watts will not be attending the Venice world premiere of Wolfs. He has tested positive for Covid.

Actor and filmmaker George Clooney had some bad news to share at the first press conference for Apple’s hotly anticipated action comedy ‘Wolfs’ at the Venice Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hollywood actor, seated beside co-star Brad Pitt, disclosed that the film’s director, Jon Watts, would miss the movie’s international premiere in Italy due to Covid.

“He traveled all the way here, and then caught Covid,” Clooney said with a resigned look on his face and a shake of his head.

Watt was also absent from the press conference, allowing Pitt and Clooney to speak on behalf of the film.

“Pitt and Clooney co-star in the action comedy as professional fixers who are hired to cover up for the same high-profile crime, forcing the two “lone wolves” to work together — and before long they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither of them could have expected,” as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Watts is most known for directing the most current Spider-Man trilogy for Sony, with the third film, No Way Home, shattering box office records and earning 1.9 billion dollars globally.

‘Wolfs’, which is produced by Clooney’s Smokehouse and Pitt’s Plan B, also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind and Zlatko Buric. Watts and McGunigle produced, alongside Clooney, Grant Heslov, Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. Michael Beugg executive produces, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(With inputs from ANI)