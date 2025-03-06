‘Woman Are Portrayed As SEX Objects’: Actress Neetu Chandra Moves To Patna Court On Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’

Actress Neetu Chandra has approached the Patna High Court with a public interest litigation (PIL) against the latest song Maniac by singer Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Actress Neetu Chandra has approached the Patna High Court with a public interest litigation (PIL) against the latest song Maniac by singer Yo Yo Honey Singh. In her petition, Chandra alleges that the song promotes vulgarity and objectifies women, raising serious concerns about its content.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The PIL, which is scheduled to be heard later this month, also names lyricist Leo Grewal and Bhojpuri singers Ragini Vishwakarma and Arjun Ajanabi, who were involved in the track.

Chandra, known for her work in Bollywood and for producing critically acclaimed Bhojpuri and Maithili films, expressed her discontent with the song’s portrayal of women. She argued that the lyrics encourage the “overt sexualisation” of women, reducing them to mere “sex objects.” Additionally, the actress raised concerns about the use of Bhojpuri language in the song, claiming it was being used to propagate vulgarity, thereby distorting the cultural representation and undermining the principles of women’s empowerment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In her PIL, Neetu Chandra urged the court to direct the parties responsible for the song to revise the lyrics to remove offensive content. She emphasized that such portrayals could negatively influence societal views on women and their roles.

At the time of writing, Yo Yo Honey Singh and his team have not responded to the allegations. The Patna High Court’s decision on the matter will determine whether the song will be amended or face any potential restrictions.

Here’s the song:

Released in February 2024, the official video of Maniac features actress Esha Gupta, and was directed by Teji Sandhu. The controversy surrounding the song highlights ongoing discussions about the impact of music and media on societal attitudes towards women.