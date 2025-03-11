Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Woman Who Accused Mike Tyson Of Rape, Sexual Assault In1990s Drops Lawsuit, Earlier Claims Revealed Boxer Attacked Her Inside A Limo

The lawsuit was originally filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which provided a one-year window for sexual assault victims to file claims for past incidents, even if they occurred decades ago.

Woman Who Accused Mike Tyson Of Rape, Sexual Assault In1990s Drops Lawsuit, Earlier Claims Revealed Boxer Attacked Her Inside A Limo

Mike Tyson


A woman who accused former boxing champion Mike Tyson of rape and sexual assault in the 1990s has dropped her lawsuit. The plaintiff, who remains unidentified, had filed a $5 million suit alleging that Tyson attacked her inside a limousine after a night at an Albany nightclub.

Tyson’s attorney, Daniel Rubin, confirmed in a letter dated March 7 to Judge Mitchell J. Katz that the lawsuit was being withdrawn.

Rubin stated that he had spoken with the accuser’s lawyer, Darren Seilback, who confirmed the decision to “discontinue this action with prejudice.” This means the case cannot be refiled.

Tyson’s Lawyer Calls Lawsuit ‘Baseless’

Rubin emphasized that the case was dismissed without any compensation, settlement, or concessions from Tyson. In a statement, he said, “While not surprising, given the baseless allegations, we are pleased with the result. This should never have been filed.”

The lawsuit was originally filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which provided a one-year window for sexual assault victims to file claims for past incidents, even if they occurred decades ago.

Mike Tyson’s Controversial History

Tyson, now 58, was once the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, holding the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles simultaneously from 1987 to 1990. However, his career has been marked by controversy:

1992: Convicted of rape and sentenced to three years in prison.

1997: Disqualified for biting Evander Holyfield’s ear during a boxing match.

Personal Struggles: Accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife Robin Givens, battled cocaine addiction, and filed for bankruptcy in 2003 after losing an estimated $300 million in earnings.

Tyson’s Recent Comeback in the Ring

Despite his past, Tyson has remained in the public eye. Most recently, he faced social media influencer Jake Paul in a high-profile exhibition match in November 2024, where he suffered a loss.

The dismissal of this lawsuit marks another chapter in Tyson’s eventful career and legal history.

Filed under

latest hollywood news Mike Tyson

