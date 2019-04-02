Not Sapna Choudhary but some women constables were seen flaunting their latkas and jhatkas on Haryanvi sensation's super hit song, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. Well, the female cops were recorded dancing to the beats of chartbuster song in an All Women Sampak Sabah that was held in South Delhi on Saturday i.e. March 30, this year.

An amusing video of women cops dancing to the beats of Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal in Delhi went viral on social media. With five to six female police officers entertaining their team members with their dance moves on Sapna Choudhary’s chartbuster song, has set the Internet on fire as the ladies who are often considered serious and very disciplined in their personal lives were captured dancing their heart out. Giving a befitting competition to the Haryanvi sensation with their latkas and jhatkas, the video was shared on YouTube on April 1, 2019. Setting the stage ablaze with their performance, police constables were not only recorded on the phones by their collegues but were also applauded.

Well, this is not the first time that a video of Police or Armymen dancing to the beats of Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal went viral on the video-sharing app. Earlier this year, a short clip in which Indian Army men were seen shaking a leg on Sapna Choudhary’s famous song in a jungle. If you missed the latest video of Sapna Choudhary’s Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal song fans, take a look at it here:

Talking about Sapna Choudhary’s Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, the song is one of the most famous and viewed Haryanvi track on YouTube. It is the ultimate reason why Sapna Choudhary rose to limelight in a short time span in not only Indian television but also in the Bollywood industry. The lady who recently made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, has songs like Daud Ki Chhori, Chetak, Maina Haryanvi and Hatt Ja Tauu under her super hit songs list.

The Internet sensation who barely misses an opportunity of impressing her fan following with her sexy pictures and videos is all set to entertain her huge audience with the upcoming Haryanvi movie Chachi Ram Ram which is scheduled to hit the theatres, this year.

