Kareena Kapoor Khan on Women’s day talks about her struggles and pressure in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan which is a brand name in Industry has struggled to gain popularity in the industry as she has faced the comparison from her elder sister and was forced to perform like her. Kareen Kapoor shared on Pinkvilla that she has been the youngest in the family when she had started the films and her sister Karishma Kapoor had already made a successful image in the cinema. During 90 Karishma Kapoor gave back to back hits and it was a row of 14-15 films altogether.

Kareena said that not just Lolo’s performance but everyone was so good in the family which created difficulty for her to become a brand. Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are two different generation actors but shared common space of time. Then Kareena Kapoor talked about the criticism that she received from the audience and even from her own fans. Kareena Kapoor khan told in her interview she has been mentally tortured for marrying Saif Ali Khan.

She has been called stepmom and whatnot. Kareena never let her down and never let people made her feel down. She also had a focus on her work and she maintained it with dignity. In an episode of coffee with Karan, Kareena said that she has limited ambitions. Now she is happy with whatever she is doing and she won’t want to trouble her comfort zone. Her sleep, rest, and self-acknowledgment are important now and she wanted to give her me time.

Kareena said that she will never go beyond her choices because she knows what she deserves and what she can do. She is a personality who inspired many women in the world. So many ladies follow her and tried to become like her. Undoubtedly she is a brand because she deserves to be one.

