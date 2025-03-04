Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  • Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

With our Women's Day Special edition, learn about India's first laughter queen, Tun Tun. Here's everything you need to know about the actor-singer who rules the 90s.

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Tuntun, whose real name was Uma Devi Khatri


As International Women’s Day 2025 approaches, let’s celebrate the trailblazing legacy of Tuntun, India’s first female comedian, whose impact on the Hindi cinema world remains unmatched. Though largely unknown to many today, Uma Devi Khatri—better known by her screen name Tuntun—shaped the landscape of Bollywood comedy during the 1950s and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

A Tragic Beginning: The Early Life of Uma Devi Khatri

Born in a small village near Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, Uma faced unimaginable hardship at a young age. After her family was tragically murdered over a land dispute, she was left orphaned, growing up with relatives who treated her more as a maid than a family member. Despite these painful beginnings, Uma found solace in music and radio, which ignited her dream of becoming a playback singer for films.

Uma’s Bold Step Toward Bollywood

At 23, Uma moved to Mumbai with one dream: to make it in Bollywood. Her infectious personality and bubbly sense of humor quickly endeared her to Mumbaikars. After years of struggle, Uma made a daring move in 1945—she showed up at the doorstep of renowned music director Naushad Ali, threatening to throw herself into the sea unless he gave her a chance. Her persistence paid off, and she earned a singing opportunity in the film Dard (1947), singing the memorable song “Afsana likh rahi hoon dil-e-beqarar ka.”

A Singing Sensation: The Rise of Uma Devi

Uma’s career took off following the success of Dard, and she went on to work with leading composers, lending her voice to numerous songs. Her career reached its peak when she sang for the legendary film Chandralekha, where her tracks, particularly “Saanjh ki Bela,” became unforgettable. Despite lacking formal musical training, Uma’s unique voice captivated audiences.

Transitioning from Singer to Comedian

In the 1950s, Uma took a break from singing to focus on her family. When she returned to the industry, music director Naushad encouraged her to try acting, recognizing her talent for comedy. In a historic moment, Uma signed her first film Babul (1950) on the condition that she share the screen with the legendary Dilip Kumar. It was during this period that she became Tuntun, a name coined by Dilip Kumar himself, marking her official entry into the world of comedy.

Tuntun: The First Female Comedian of Bollywood

Tuntun became a household name in Bollywood, starring in over 200 films, including Awaara (1951), Mr. and Mrs. 55 (1955), and Pyaasa (1957). Known for her impeccable comic timing and larger-than-life persona, Tuntun pioneered the portrayal of plus-size characters in Indian cinema. However, despite her substantial contribution to the industry, Tuntun’s career was overlooked when it came to recognition and awards.

Tuntun’s Last Days: A Life of Struggles

Despite her fame and success, Uma’s later years were marked by financial struggles and poor health. In an emotional interview, she lamented that the industry she had given her all to had ultimately abandoned her. Tuntun’s life came to a quiet end, and her legacy remained largely uncelebrated.

Tuntun’s Legacy: An Irreplaceable Icon

Though she never received the accolades she deserved, Tuntun’s comedic genius and her courage to break societal norms left a lasting imprint on Bollywood. As we approach International Women’s Day 2025, let’s take a moment to remember Uma Devi Khatri, a woman who broke barriers and left behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.

