Actress Kangana Ranaut says she is a career-oriented woman who won’t compromise on her opportunities. The actress, who walked for designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika at the Lakme Fashion Week Sumner-Resort 2018, was asked about her recent stint at “India’s Next Superstar”, where she shared the frame with Karan Johar. Kangana said: “In my professional career, I didn’t have any such feelings. I am not here to be friends with everyone and won’t get into their personal space either. I am a very professional person and a career-oriented woman. I won’t compromise on my opportunity. I will be out there. I will get what I deserve.”Kangana, who looked like a dream in a bridal gown with a long trail, had last year sparked off a debate on nepotism in the Hindi film industry when she pinpointed Karan on his show “Koffee With Karan” of being a “flagbearer of nepotism”.

Several controversies have been part of Kangana Ranaut’s life, the recent one which was associated with actor Hrithik Roshan. Reports said that Hrithik and Kangana allegedly started dating when they were working together on Krrish 3. Though, Hrithik was still married to Sussanne at that point but the marriage was apparently troubled. However, once Kangana realised that Hrithik had no plans to divorce his wife, Kangana put a stop to their relationship, reported the national daily, Deccan Chronicle. Reports say that Hrithik even asked Kangana to marry him. Hrithik, through his tweets and legal notice, firmly denies that there was any relationship between the two at all.