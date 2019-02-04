World Cancer Day: Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap who is a Stage 1A breast cancer survivor has shared an Instagram photograph to celebrate the World Cancer Day. In the photograph, she can be seen posing backless while flaunting her cancer scar. In the caption, she mentioned that one should celebrate and embrace the day which is considered as a taboo or a social stigma in the society. The happiness lies in accepting yourself which was quite tough for her. In the end, she mentions a quote of her mentor Diasaku Ikeda which says that one can achieve greater victory with not only the wins of life but also accepting challenges.

Fans across the social media are praising her courageous decision to share the photograph with the world. Till now, this post has received 58,677 likes within eight hours. The comment section is flooded with the compliments for the actor’s wife. From saluting the actor’s wife’s effort to referring her an inspiring soul, applauds are continued to pour in for her.

Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what. I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself. This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured. To quote my mentor, Diasaku Ikeda, “Leading an undefeated life is eternal victory. Not being defeated, never giving up, is actually a greater victory than winning, not being defeated means having the courage to rise to the challenge. However many times we’re knocked down, the important thing is we keep getting up and taking one step-even a half step- forward” #worldcancerday #breastcancerawareness #breastcancerwarrior #turningkarmaintomission #boddhisatva Thanks @atulkasbekar for this one❤️

Check out some of the praises from the Instagram comment section.

Tahira Kashyap, recently walked the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 ramp walk. She looked fabulous in her choice of outfit as she walks confidently. Various photographs and videos are surfacing on the social from the same event.

 

 

