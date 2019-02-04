World Cancer Day: Tahira Kashyap who is a breast cancer survivor has shared a photograph to celebrate World Cancer Day. She can be seen confidently flaunting her cancer scar, in the photograph. In the caption, she mentioned that how happy she feels while embracing the day.

World Cancer Day: Fans salute Tahira Kashyap for embracing her cancer scar in this latest photo

World Cancer Day: Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap who is a Stage 1A breast cancer survivor has shared an Instagram photograph to celebrate the World Cancer Day. In the photograph, she can be seen posing backless while flaunting her cancer scar. In the caption, she mentioned that one should celebrate and embrace the day which is considered as a taboo or a social stigma in the society. The happiness lies in accepting yourself which was quite tough for her. In the end, she mentions a quote of her mentor Diasaku Ikeda which says that one can achieve greater victory with not only the wins of life but also accepting challenges.

Fans across the social media are praising her courageous decision to share the photograph with the world. Till now, this post has received 58,677 likes within eight hours. The comment section is flooded with the compliments for the actor’s wife. From saluting the actor’s wife’s effort to referring her an inspiring soul, applauds are continued to pour in for her.

Check out some of the praises from the Instagram comment section.

Tahira Kashyap, recently walked the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 ramp walk. She looked fabulous in her choice of outfit as she walks confidently. Various photographs and videos are surfacing on the social from the same event.

