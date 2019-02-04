World Cancer Day: Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap is a proud breast cancer survivor and the latest photograph is a proof. Posing backless in the latest photograph, she can be seen embracing her scar. In the long caption, she wrote that it is important to celebrate and embrace some days which are considered as taboo or stigma in the society.

On World Cancer Day, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap who is a proud survivor of breast cancer has shared a photograph where she can be seen boldly flaunting her surgical scar while posing backless. Sharing a photograph on Instagram, she captioned it with a long post. In a long post, she had wished her followers on World Cancer Day and hoped that everyone tried to embrace the day while celebrating it in order to remove the stigma or taboo associated with it. The best way is to spread awareness about it and self-love no matter what. She writes that she embraces her scars as badges of honour. Although it was quite tough for her to accept herself but when she did, she realised the happiness lies in truly accepting yourself. And sharing this photograph was her decision to celebrate it rather than considering it as a disease but the spirit with which she endured. In the post, she writes about her mentor Diasaku Ikeda.

In the post, she explained that not being defeated along with never giving up is the greater victory in life rather than leading an undefeated life. It is important to accept the challenges at every step.

Soon after her post, the comment section was flooded with praises. Till now, this post has received 14,000 likes. Tahira Kashyap is quite active on social media. Ever since she has been diagonised with cancer, she is constantly sharing her photos.

Recently, Tahira Kashyap walked the Lakme Fashion week rampwalk with confidence and left everyone impressed with her style sense. Check out some of the photographs. Tahira, who had been a professor and a teacher has made a short film, Toffee. Ayushmann and Tahira were married for over 10 years now. She has two kids together.

