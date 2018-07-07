World Chocolate Day 2018: From Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor, here are the actors who have mesmerised their fans over the years with their chocolaty looks. As we commemorate the occasion of World Chocolate Day on June 7, Friday, it is too hard to ignore and thank the actors for charming the audience on-screen and off-screen with their spectacular acting skills and looks.

As the world indulges in the sweetness of chocolate to mark the occasion of World Chocolate Day on Saturday, July 7, one cannot resist from crediting the Bollywood actors who have charmed us their charming and oh-so-chocolaty looks over the years. Be it next gen star Kartik Aaryan who continues to charm the ladies with his adorable smile and broody looks to Barfi actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently basking in the blockbuster success of Rajkumar Hirani’s film Sanju, these 5 Bollywood actors make it difficult for their fans to take their eyes off them.

Kartik Aaryan

Ever since the actor has made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, the next-gen star has made a prominent place in the hearts of the audience. However, the superstar rose in the popularity charts after the super-success of his latest release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-starring Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. Earlier this week, Kartik revealed that the actor will star in Dinesh Vijan’s Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon.

Ranbir Kapoor

From the memorable towel scene in his debut film Saawariya to playing the guy-next-door in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ranbir Kapoor has time and again left us heart-eyed with his chocolaty looks on-screen, both on-screen and off-screen. As the actor basks in the success of Sanju, he already has a long list of interesting projects in his hand, like Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Luv Ranjan’s next with Ajay Devgn and Shamshera.

Ranveer Singh

Didn’t Ranveer Singh just aiveyi aiveyi stole our hearts in his debut film Band Baaja Baarat?! From films like Lootera, Goliyo ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Dil Dhadakne Do, Befikre to his latest Padmaavat, Ranveer has proved that he can get under the skin of any character with absolute ease and charm. Be it his sexy six-pack abs to his crazy antics, Ranveer Singh definitely tops our list of chocolaty actors.

Varun Dhawan

Deemed as the younger mirror image of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan is one of the most hottest and desirable actors in the Hindi film industry. Be it his debut film Student of the year 2 to Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya or his latest October, Varun proved that he is here to stay and charm the audience with his chocolaty looks and this picture is the proof of that.

Shahid Kapoor

Even though Shahid Kapoor is one of the most experienced actors in this list, he still rules over the hearts of millions of fans with his cute smile and mesmerising dance moves, after all who can forget his spectacular portrayal of a regular college boy in Ishq Vishq. Although Shahid Kapoor’s social media posts are full of pictures of his adorable wife Mira Rajpur Kapoor and baby Misha, the actor does not miss an opportunity to make his fans swoon over his gorgeous looks.

