Pakistan vs India high-voltage match has drawn in celebrities and fans from either side of the border with their energies touching the sky. The fans Can’t Keep Calm and so was our Bollywood celebrities.

Bollywood handsome hunk Ranveer Singh has been in the UK since couples of weeks also attended the match, the actor surprised his fans by his visit to Manchester where the much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan took place.

The actor caught everyone’s attention yesterday with his amazing commentary in India vs Pakistan match held at the Manchester stadium. As usual, the energetic words of Ranveer were quite a hit and videos of him on the grounds were being circulated on social media.

Look who gave a low down of the BIG CLASH between India & Pakistan LIVE from Old Trafford before the start of the game – @RanveerOfficial himself #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #CWC19 🇮🇳💙😎👌 pic.twitter.com/NaNKOY5YEw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2019

Yet, another heartfelt video of Ranveer hugging Virat Kholi post-India’s victory goes viral on social media.

📷| Ranveer Singh Met and Hugged @imVkohli After #INDvPAK Match at old Trafford , today ♥️ #CWC2019 _

Awww♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/BcFqWmve1D — Ranveer Singh TB (@Ranveertbt) June 16, 2019

Also, some Epic backstage fun from epic India vs Pakistan match was seen where Ranveer Singh and Sunil ‘Sunny’ Gavaskar grooving to the iconic song ‘Badan pe sitaare lapete hue’

Later, Ranveer also clicked selfies with iconic players like Virendra Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and others. Ranveer also swagged in retro gangster outfit, wearing over-sized glasses and a checkered overcoat.

On the work front, the actor is set to play former captain Kapil Dev in a film about his life and India’s famous 1983 World Cup triumph. He has been seen indulging in serious research and preparation for his upcoming film which is currently being shot in London. During his course of preparation for the movie, the actor has been spotted with a number of cricketing legends.

