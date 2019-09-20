World Famous Lover first look: Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda revealed the first look of his upcoming Telugu film World Famous Lover on social media. In the poster, Vijay looks intense, have a look.

World Famous Lover first look: Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda recently shared the first poster of his upcoming Telugu film titled World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also features Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. The romantic thriller will mark Aishwarya and Izabelle’s debut in Telugu Cinema.

Makers of the film unveiled the title of the film few days and today Vijay revealed the first look on his Twitter handle. In the poster, Vjay looks intense holding a cigarette in his hand, the poster also showcases extreme pain and violence. The filming of the movie kick started a few days ago in Hyderabad after announcing the title, the first poster of the film is out.

Talking about the film, World Famous Lover will feature four actresses in the lead role alongside Vijay. In the film, Vijay will be seen playing the role of a traveller and the music will be given by Gopi Sunder. After seeing the first poster, fans showered love on social media and are looking forward to know more about the film.

Have a look at the first poster here:

On the work front, Vijay is known for his film Arjun Reddy which was a blockbuster. Later, Bollywood remake of the film was also made titled Kabir Singh featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. He was last seen in Dear Comrade which turned out to be a big hit and in future Vijay will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s film and Anand Annamalai’s Hero in which he will play the role of a biker.

