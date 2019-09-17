World Famous Lover: After much anticipation, Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has revealed his next project after Dear Comrade. The announcement poster shared by the makers online reveals that the title of the project is World Famous Lover and it also stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Isabelle Leite.

World Famous Lover: It’s time to rejoice as Telugu film industry’s heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has announced his next film. Putting an end to the chatter around his next project after Dear Comrade, Deverakonda has shared the first poster of his next film titled World Famous Lover. Marking his first ever project with filmmaker Kranthi Madhav, the film is touted as a complicated romantic drama between 4 girls.

Along with Vijay Deverakonda, World Famous Lover also stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Isabelle Leite in prominent roles. While the announcement poster doesn’t give away a lot about the story, it has been revealed that the first look of the film will be out on September 20, Friday. Presented under the banner of Ks Rama Rao and Creative Commercials, World Famous Lover will be bankrolled by K A Vallabha.

While Dear Comrade released amid skyrocketing expectations, the film faced a slump at the silver screens after a few days of fan frenzy. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Dear Comrade featured Deverakonda playing the role of a student leader while Mandanna played a state-level cricketer. After Dear Comrade, reports are rife that Deverakonda is planning to work with Puri Jagannadh and the film has been titled as Fighter. Going by the buzz around the film, it is speculated that Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is in talks for the leading lady of the film.

IT'S OFFICIAL… Vijay Deverakonda's new film – an emotional love story – gets its title: #WorldFamousLover… Directed by K Kranthi Madhav… Produced by KA Vallabha… KS Rama Rao presentation… Filming in #Hyderabad… First look at 5 pm on 20 Sept 2019. #VD9 #CC46 #WFL pic.twitter.com/EhEryV3XCB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2019

Several speculations also suggest that Deverakonda will star in a Telugu film Hero co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Anand Annamalai, the film will also release in Tamil and Malayalam.

Not just in Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda is also a rage in Bollywood after the success of Arjun Reddy followed by its Hindi counterpart Kabir Singh, in which his role was recreated by Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. Interestingly, it was also recently announced that his latest release Dear Comrade will be remade in Hindi by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App