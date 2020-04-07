Richa Chaddha who always keeps herself awake during the normal days, whether it politics or it is Bollywood insiders. She always brings her opinion and states it clear and loud to everyone.

World Health Day: Section 375 actor Richa Chadha always remains in the discussions for her strong viewpoint and for her fearless spirit to put her opinions in Bollywood. She also took interest in the major happenings and she always brings out her opinions of major issues. She just not limit herself to the Bollywood hypes but she also takes a keen interest in the politics around.

She shows the courage to put questions on the system and takes a clear stand for the people she sees right. Richa Chadha has performed many strong roles and made her absolutely different personality among the actresses. Although it cannot be ignored that Richa is not that old to the Industry and her confident and fearless remarks can trouble her in the longer future. Such things don’t affect her and she maintains her cool when it comes to the personal attack.

Richa Chaddha ahs shared a picture where she was busy doing meditating for her mental well being. It might be one of the reasons why she has some different energy. Well, the special thing about the picture is Richa’s purpose in doing this. On Worlds Health Day, she tried to spread awareness about the importance of mental and emotional health. During a lockdown, you all might be getting irritated and the same faces on a routine note might not be in your habit now. But it very important to maintain emotional health. Meditation is a perfect tool to balance emotional health in lockdown.

