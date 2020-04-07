World Health Day: Section 375 actor Richa Chadha always remains in the discussions for her strong viewpoint and for her fearless spirit to put her opinions in Bollywood. She also took interest in the major happenings and she always brings out her opinions of major issues. She just not limit herself to the Bollywood hypes but she also takes a keen interest in the politics around.
She shows the courage to put questions on the system and takes a clear stand for the people she sees right. Richa Chadha has performed many strong roles and made her absolutely different personality among the actresses. Although it cannot be ignored that Richa is not that old to the Industry and her confident and fearless remarks can trouble her in the longer future. Such things don’t affect her and she maintains her cool when it comes to the personal attack.
Today is #WorldHealthDay ! . My brother took this photo for me… Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown… I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad ☹️ I’d worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news 😭… The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous… I felt , I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy. . . So I made it a habit to get up and #meditate every day… and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around… क्योंकि दोस्त जान है तो जहान है! Today is #WorldHealthday and a lot of people will speak about #coronavirus , as they should… But this #lockdown, #socialdistancing, #selfisolating is not going to be easy for our #MENTALHEALTH. Here are some practices that help me … – GUIDED MEDITATION : https://youtu.be/4SmAqaCrCpU . . – GUIDED BREATHING PRACTICE : https://youtu.be/tybOi4hjZFQ @iceman_hof . . – GUIDED MEDITATION TO HEAL THE BODY : https://youtu.be/s4vm_6Hs4vE , @drjoedispenza . This virus has reminded us that no matter how ‘separate’ we think we are, we are all connected, fragile, interdependent… I hope you are taking good care of the mind along with the body ! Love and prayers for each one. #WorldHealthDay #covidkindness #mentalhealth
Richa Chaddha ahs shared a picture where she was busy doing meditating for her mental well being. It might be one of the reasons why she has some different energy. Well, the special thing about the picture is Richa’s purpose in doing this. On Worlds Health Day, she tried to spread awareness about the importance of mental and emotional health. During a lockdown, you all might be getting irritated and the same faces on a routine note might not be in your habit now. But it very important to maintain emotional health. Meditation is a perfect tool to balance emotional health in lockdown.