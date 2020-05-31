Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Veteran actor Jackie Shroff on Sunday shared a fun caricature video conveying the message to quit smoking on account of World No Tobacco Day. The 63-year-old actor put out the video on Instagram wherein he told his fans about the ill effect of smoking and the person surrounding a smoker. In the video, two characters are seen – one holding a gun in hand while another smoking a cigarette.

The actor conveys the message in his own unique ‘Bidhu’ style as he says, “Bidhu, Bujhana padega tera cigarette, warna apne sath sabko tu le ke jaega.” (Friend, I will have to extinguish your cigarette, or else you will take everyone with you.) As video continues the smoking caricature starts sweating after which the other fires water from his gun and washes off his cigarette. Along with the video, Shroff wrote, “World No Tabacco Day#QuitSmoking #StayHealthy.”

(ANI)

Also, last year actor Hrithik Roshan shred his story of quitting smoking and inspired others to quit it. He also helped his friend Arjun Rampal to quit smoking, Arjun Rampal himself shared that how Hrithik quit smoking and helped him to do so. There are so many other actors in the film industry who were smokers earlier but now they have changed their habits.

