World of Dance winner The Kings:

World of Dance winner The Kings: Indian Hip-hop dance crew The Kings from Mumbai has won the US reality show World of Dance. The dance group consisted of 14-members has impressed the judges of the reality show with their unique and super energetic performances throughout the show this season. The bench of judges comprised of singer cum actor Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough.

The Kings defeated Canadian contemporary dancer Briar Nolet, sisters Ellie and Ava, VPeepz, a hip-hop group from the Philippines, and Unity LA from Southern California to bag the first spot in the reality show and took home 1 million US Dollars. Moreover, this was the third season of American reality show World of Dance which aired on the channel NBC from February 26, 2019. The third season has been hosted by Scott Evans who replaced Jenna Dewan.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time the Bolly-hop group The Kings has outshined themselves in the International platform. Earlier, also it had made a mark for itself by defeating their rival competitors in India’s Got Talent to bag a top slot and had also won a bronze medal at World Hip-Hop Dance Championship in the year 2015.

In their final act, The Kings performed a battle sequence, leaving judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo spellbound. The Kings got a standing ovation after their surprisingly beautiful performance. They even got a 100 score for the same in the final round.

