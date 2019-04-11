World Sibling Day: Celebrating World Sibling Day, Bollywood celebs left no stone unturned to showcase their love for their siblings by posting photos and videos on social media. From Priyanka Chopra, Riddhima Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon poured their hearts out with these heartfelt messages for siblings, have a look

World Sibling Day: It seems that Bollywood is always up to celebrate small occasions with utmost love and affection. Following the same trend, Bollywood celebs are celebrating World Siblings Day by sharing unseen photos of their siblings on social media. Starting from Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, the celebs utilized the opportunity well to showcase their love for their siblings.

Love Aaj Kal 2 actor Sara Ali Khan shared childhood pictures with her sibling Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi. She expressed her emotions by captioning the pictures Happy World Siblings Day to my not so little brother. Not only Sara but Bollywood Desi girl Priyanka Chopra also expressed her feeling out on social media by sharing her picture with his brother Siddharth Chopra from Diwali 2018. She also expressed her excitement about his brother’s wedding in the caption.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in her film Luka Chuppi, also shared a video with her sister Nupur Sanon featuring all their photographs of childhood and vacations. Meanwhile, how can Shetty sisters be away when it comes to showcasing love. Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared a picture with her sister Shamita Shetty. The picture featured the duo posing during a vacation. Expressing her love, Shilpa quoted that though the roots call their relationship as siblings however, their hearts call that as Best friends.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor shared an adorable collage as her story on Instagram which featured Ranbir and Riddhima wearing glasses. She further captioned the picture as same same but different. Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently busy in the shooting for her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, also couldn’t resist herself and poured her heart out by sharing pictures with her siblings Siddhanth Kapoor and Priyaankk Sharma.

