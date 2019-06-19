World Yoga Day: Mouni has been a fitness icon. When the World Yoga Day is around the corner, the diva shared a video in which she is practicing pincha mayurasana. Read on and try the asana.

World Yoga Day: Who could be a better inspiration than Bollywood divas? Time and again they stretch themselves beyond their limits to bring something new to us. The Instagram handle of actors such as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Kareen Kapoor are flooded with their pictures of regular workout.

They sweat out every day and keep giving us fitness goals. Many choose to go to the gym every day while others prefer staying at home and practice yoga.

When all the divas are giving fitness goals to their fans, Mouni Roy is not lagging behind. Here is the latest video of Mouni Roy, in which she can be seen practicing pincha mayurasana with her instructor. The video is sure to inspire you.

Here are few of her other posts in which the diva can be seen practicing Suryanamaskar and headstands.

Talking about her work front, the actor will be seen as a villain in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. Presently the cast is busy shooting in Varanasi. The actor is very excited to share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

She also revealed it was her role in Naagin 3 because of which she bagged magnum opus Brahmastra. At the same time, she wondered why did she have to appear for an audition for the same.

Brahmastra is a planned trilogy. The viewers can keep a track of the movie on director Ayan’s social media handle. He keeps sharing BTS pictures from the set.

There are alleged rumors of Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukherji dating each other. The two keep sharing their photos on the social media handle.

