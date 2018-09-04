There has been a massive surge in the petrol and diesel prices in the country and the city of dreams - Mumbai - is facing the most severe brunt of it. However, Salman Khan is apparently unperturbed by it because he has adopted a more cost-effective and cleaner way for commutation.

Salman Khan is in Goa promoting the upcoming season of Bigg Boss

As the soaring petrol and diesel prices continue to burn a hole in the consumers’ pocket in Mumbai, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has boycotted the fuel-driven vehicles and has adopted a cheaper, rather cost free, way to commute. The Dabangg star recently posted a video of him on Instagram where he could be seen taking a swanky red bicycle for a spin.

In the video, the 52-year-old is in his famous shirtless avatar, flaunting his ripped body, pedalling his bicycle around in a park. Salman Khan is known among his fans for his uncompromising fitness routine and maintaining a stellar body at such age.

Salman Khan is currently staying in Goa where promotions for the Bigg Boss season 12 are taking place. The premiere of the first episode of Bigg Boss 12 is a couple of days away and fans just can’t wait to see Salman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More