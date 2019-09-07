Shah Rukh Khan last appeared in Aanand L. Rai's film Zero and after a long time finally, Shah Rukh Khan has a got a perfect script with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar which is speculated to be Dhoom 4.

Would an action film be the right choice for Shah Rukh Khan to make a comeback?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is among the most versatile actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his phenomenal acting skills and talent. He has a huge fan base and wins everyone’s heart with his dimple smile and humble nature. The actor last appeared in Aanand L. Rai’s film Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Though the actor tried from head to toe to impress the fans with his character Bauua, the film failed to do good business at the box office.

After Zero’s failure, from a long time, the fans were eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next venture. Recently, an industry source revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has finally got the right script for which he was waiting for long and will reportedly collaborate with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

Reports also reveal after filming in various genre films like romantic love stories and thrillers, Shah Rukh Khan wanted to do an action film. Now the question which straight comes to the mind is– Will action film be the right choice for Shah Rukh Khan. Though, the same idea worked well with Salman Khan as his films like Ek Tha Tiger, Kick and Tiger Zinda Hai were big blockbusters, it will be interesting to see the romantic hero performing an action sequence.

The film will be mounted on a larger scale and is said to be the biggest films of the year 2020. Shah Rukh Khan revealed that this idea came from Ali Abbas Zafar and immediately approached him after this idea. If we connect the dots, the luck of Ali Abbas Zafar worked well with Salman Khan as his films–Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat did a phenomenal work at the box office. So if the same happens with Shah Rukh Khan, it will surely be called a game-changer.

Talking about the film, it is speculated that the film will be Dhoom 4. If these rumours turn out to be true, Shah Rukh Khan will serve as a strong competition for actors like Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham and Aamir Khan, who have already worked in Dhoom sequels. Talking about the social media reaction, the die-hard fans of Shah Rukh Khan want him to comeback with a quirky script which will serve as a refreshing topic in the present zone of sequels and remakes. Moreover, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also keen to work with Shah Rukh Khan after shelving his film Inshallah with Salman Khan.

Currently, Ali Abbas Zafar is gearing up for his film Khali Peeli with his own production venture. The film features Ishan Khatter and Ananya Panday in lead roles. It is a romantic action film which will hit the theatres on June 12, 2020.

