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Home > Entertainment News > Would Sonal Chauhan Be Okay With Her Husband Doing Intimate Scenes? Actress Says, ‘I’m Not That Secure Yet’

Would Sonal Chauhan Be Okay With Her Husband Doing Intimate Scenes? Actress Says, ‘I’m Not That Secure Yet’

Sonal Chauhan has opened up about jealousy, intimacy and relationships in the film industry, admitting that she may struggle if her future partner gets physically close to another actor on screen. The actor also said she could consider giving up acting if she fell deeply in love.

Would Sonal Chauhan Be Okay With Her Husband Doing Intimate Scenes? Actress Says, ‘I’m Not That Secure Yet’
Would Sonal Chauhan Be Okay With Her Husband Doing Intimate Scenes? Actress Says, ‘I’m Not That Secure Yet’

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 13:01 IST

Sonal Chauhan has offered a candid take on one of the more uncomfortable questions surrounding romance on screen: what happens when professional intimacy begins to feel personal? In a recent podcast conversation, the Jannat actor was asked whether she would be comfortable with her husband performing kissing or intimate scenes with another actress, particularly if the actor appeared to get carried away while filming.

Her answer was surprisingly honest. Sonal admitted that she does not consider herself completely secure enough to say she would be unaffected by such a situation. “If my partner makes me feel very secure, then maybe…” she said, while also pointing out that stories about actors losing control during intimate scenes can sometimes be created simply to generate headlines.

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What If Her Husband Was An Actor?

For me, the more interesting part of Sonal’s answer was not the kissing scene itself, but what she revealed about her idea of love and commitment. She was asked to imagine being married to someone outside the film industry who felt insecure about her acting career. Would she give up films for the relationship?

Sonal said she could. “If I am in love, I can leave anything. I can leave everything for love,” she said, explaining that although she loves her work, being deeply in love could change her priorities. That answer gives the conversation a bigger context. For Sonal, the question is seemingly less about a particular scene and more about how secure and trusting a relationship feels.

Sonal Chauhan’s Journey From Jannat To Mirzapur

Sonal made her Bollywood debut with Jannat in 2008 opposite Emraan Hashmi. The film became a major commercial success and established her as a familiar face in Hindi cinema. She later appeared in films including Pehla Sitara, Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap, Paltan and Jack and Dil, among others.

More recently, Sonal returned to the spotlight with Mirzapur, marking a notable comeback for the actor. Her latest phase of work has brought renewed attention to her career after a relatively quieter period on screen.

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Would Sonal Chauhan Be Okay With Her Husband Doing Intimate Scenes? Actress Says, ‘I’m Not That Secure Yet’
Tags: Mirzapursonal chauhan

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Would Sonal Chauhan Be Okay With Her Husband Doing Intimate Scenes? Actress Says, ‘I’m Not That Secure Yet’

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Would Sonal Chauhan Be Okay With Her Husband Doing Intimate Scenes? Actress Says, ‘I’m Not That Secure Yet’

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Would Sonal Chauhan Be Okay With Her Husband Doing Intimate Scenes? Actress Says, ‘I’m Not That Secure Yet’
Would Sonal Chauhan Be Okay With Her Husband Doing Intimate Scenes? Actress Says, ‘I’m Not That Secure Yet’
Would Sonal Chauhan Be Okay With Her Husband Doing Intimate Scenes? Actress Says, ‘I’m Not That Secure Yet’
Would Sonal Chauhan Be Okay With Her Husband Doing Intimate Scenes? Actress Says, ‘I’m Not That Secure Yet’
Would Sonal Chauhan Be Okay With Her Husband Doing Intimate Scenes? Actress Says, ‘I’m Not That Secure Yet’

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