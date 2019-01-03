Rani Chatterjee Instagram photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee uploaded a photo on her official Instagram page on Thursday, January 3. In the photo, the queen of Bhojpuri cinema was seen wearing a beautiful suit. The interesting part of the look was her long multi-coloured earnings and her loud makeup.

The pink lipstick which she chooses for the attire was next to perfect

Rani Chatterjee Instagram photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee surprised her fans and followers once again on social media after the hottie uploaded a photo on her official Instagram page on Thursday, January 3. In the photo, the queen of Bhojpuri cinema was seen wearing a beautiful suit. The attire totally went well with her personality. the best part of her attire was purple-golden dupatta.

The other interesting part of the look was her long multi-coloured earnings and her loud makeup. The pink lipstick which she chooses for the attire was next to perfect and many of fans and followers are likely to adhere to her makeup tips and tutorials.

Lately, the diva is gearing up to stay fit and healthy. she uploaded various videos on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen doing yoga. Yes! the diva has now decided to be fit by doing yoga. Recently, she also posted a photo in which she herself was seen doing yoga with her new yoga partner.

In this below video, Rani is seen doing some really cool dancing moves in her gym attire. Possibly she practised yoga and had a nice sunbathing session. Following which she uploaded this crazy video for her fan and followers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More