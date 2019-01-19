Hina Khan Instagram photos: Television star Hina Khan's social media outreach is enormous, thanks to her super hot photos and Instagram gallery. In one of the photos, the hottie was seen on the cover photo of a magazine, in which she wore a really sexy blue-coloured dress.

Hina Khan Instagram photos: The dazzling Hina Khan, who is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is always in news for some or the other reason. She started gaining attention after her active participation in Salman Khan’s TV show Bigg Boss. Then for being excessively popular on Instagram for posting some really crazy, hot workout videos, photos.

Now the diva is in news again, but this time is for her throwback photo. In one of the photos, the hottie was seen on the cover photo of a magazine, in which she wore a really sexy blue-coloured dress. Her makeup was pretty loud and her hair just added more sexiness to the cover photo. For a minute, it was hard to recognise if it was her or someone else, but indeed it was the diva Hina Khan.

In the below post, the hottie is seen in a very classy black and white gown. Her makeup was way too good in the photo, as it was full of smokey eyes and a classy lip shade. She donned dangles with this heavy outfit.

The best part about the photo as Hina really carried the outfit quite well and added more grace to the photo by her kill expressions in the post.

The below photos were shared by Hina on her official Instagram page, which garnered utmost attention by her fans and followers.

