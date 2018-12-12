Esha Gupta Instagram photos: Winner of the Miss India International 2017 and Bollywood actress Esha Gupta shared some really sexy photos on her Instagram page, in which she seen in super sexy velvet maroonish dress. Her expressions in the photo were soon appealing that one could not take eyes off her.

The diva often shares her videos, photos of her workout sessions, rather they should be called intense workout sessions

Esha Gupta Instagram photos: One of the hottest divas of B-town Esha Gupta on Wednesday, December 12, made once again headlines for her latest super hot photos on her official Instagram post. In the photos, the hottie was seen in super sexy velvet maroonish dress. Her expressions in the photo were way too appealing that one could not take eyes off her from her. The bodycon dress looked flawless on her, thanks to her super fit body.

Just like other Bollywood divas, Esha is quite particular about her looks and fitness. The diva often shares her videos, photos of her workout sessions, rather they should be called intense workout sessions. Her workout photos are quite popular on social media, especially on Instagram, where the hottie has a massive fan following with as many as 3.2 million followers.

In this below post, Esha is seen in a beautiful red bodycon dress. The photo seems really special and picturesque, thanks to the lovely background of the post. She completed the look with a golden chain and a pair of really cool glasses.

In this below outfit, the super cool Esha is seen in a floral white and blue tops. She the crop top with a really hot navy blue pants. Her jewellery in the outfit was unique but went quite well with it.

