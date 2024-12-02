Pushpa 2: The Rule has crossed ₹42.50 crore in global pre-sales, setting a new record for Indian cinema. The film has sold over 8 lakh tickets in India and more than 65,000 tickets in the US, with ₹25.57 crore in pre-sales in India.

The much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is making waves in the entertainment industry even before its official release on December 5, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film has already amassed a staggering ₹42.50 crore in pre-sales globally, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, and its early ticket sales are generating immense buzz in the global market.

Huge Pre-Sales in India and Abroad

After the end of December 1, 2024, the film has already grossed pre-sales of more than ₹25.57 crores at the Indian box office, with around 8 lakh tickets sold across 16,000 shows alone. The title will be made available across multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi in formats such as 2D, 3D, 4DX, and IMAX as wide distribution is used as part of their strategy to cater for a diverse audience and in so doing ensure a massive reach for the film.

The film has already earned more than $2 million from its international releases, or ₹16.93 crore, in the United States. Awesome worldwide reception would return in pre-sales for the movie with more than 65,000 indeed ticket sales in 1010 locations across the globe. Total pre-sales for Pushpa 2: The Rule, combining both domestic and international sales, have already exceeded ₹42.50 crore.

Pushpa 2 Beats Pre-Release Expectations

Compared to the previous part, Pushpa: The Rise, which managed to sell 1.25 lakh tickets for the Hindi-dubbed version in just 12 hours, Pushpa 2: The Rule has now broken that record. The film already grossed 1.8 lakh tickets sold by noon on December 1 solely for the Hindi version, which strongly stimulated pre-release numbers vis-a-vis the past movie.

Besides, Pushpa 2: The Rule grossed ₹12 crore in Telugu pre-sales and ₹8 crore in Hindi, remarkable scores for any movie, a few days left before release. These advantageously recorded pre-sales figures allow the film to expect a high probability of following the footpath of major blockbusters such as KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which made pre-sales of ₹80 crore and ₹90 crore, respectively.

What to Expect from Pushpa 2: The Rule

Taking the narrative ahead from the first film, it carries on with the life of Pushpa Raj as imagined by Allu Arjun. The plot then enters into the personal life of Pushpa Raj concerning his wife Srivalli, played by Rashmika Mandanna, and the resulting rivalry with Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, portrayed by Fahadh Faasil. The audience is waiting for the turn of events in these character arcs and, as promised, action that will knock viewers on their backs.

The makers have also released the fourth song from the movie, Peelings, adding to the overall hype of the film. With a duration of about 3 hours and 20 minutes, the movie promises to be a big screen spectacle for its audience. Fans are in anticipation of spectacularly high-octane drama, beautiful dashing visuals, and intense performances, which the film has to offer.

Pushpa 2: The Rule might probably just break even new records at the box office after the way it tends to be a high bet after witnessing its tremendous pre-sale success. Such anticipation is for the film, and turned to dominate the upcoming weeks with box office collections within India and outside.

As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly preparing to witness the next chapter of Pushpa Raj’s journey, with high expectations from a film that has already generated immense buzz.

