if you are a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fan then you must be aware of the name 'Braun Strowman' and the giant living behind this name. Recently, the Monster Among Men was fired by Kurt Angle for his attempt to creatively kill Brock Lesner and Kane and demolished the entire backstage in this attempt. What happened next was quite shocking and you can watch the entire destruction here.

Braun Strowman aka Adam Scherr is another wrestling giant who has just joined the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and his actions are quite unstoppable. Last time, the Mountain Among Men went creative in the attempt to kill Brock Lesnar and Kane on Monday night RAW. Strowman’s actions were reckless and he was not seen apologetic for his moves. He damaged the backstage and used a grappling hook as his tool for chaos. Braun Strowman, who was not at all sorry for his dangerous act, had to face the exit board from Kurt Angle.

But the decisions of firing Strowman by Kurt Angle came out to be a bad idea. Annoyed Strowman decided to demolish everything in less than 30 seconds and promised everyone in the world would “Get these hands.” The thing that happened after that made the crew at RAW go crazy. He entered the $12 million Television truck and started shouting at the crew out of frustration. After that what happened will make the WWE fans go crazy, The Monster Among Men decided to take the WWE producers for a ride and with his bare hands, he toppled the entire truck while Kurt Angle was trying to stop him.

Well, those who watch WWE must understand that the firing Strowman is just a part of the bigger screenplay. Strowman loves breaking everything and this is what people love to watch in WWE. Regardless Strowman is not fired, and Kurt Angle’s decision will be used to further expand the destructive nature of Strowman. You can watch the entire destruction here: