Eat. Sleep. CONQUER. Repeat is the mantra for the WWE star Brock Lesnar. However, things got tricky after Paul Heyman, manager of Brock Lesnar threaten Ranveer Singh with the copyright issue over the actor's tweet.

The ICC world cup match between India and Pakistan on June 16, 2019, was one of the most amazing moments for Indians. However, actor Ranveer Singh, who was the guest commentator for the match had also created some wonderful memories at Manchester. Ranveer Singh’s twitter handle is full of pictures from the day- selfies with captain Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shikar Dhawan and Virender Sehwag and also with cricket big names like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Though some may term his style as quirky, the Gully Boy actor looked dashing in a large brown overcoat and brown sunglasses and only he could have rocked this look.

Even after the match, Ranveer Singh has been making headlines especially after he was found consoling a Pakistani fan after the dishearting loss of the Sarfaraz Ahmed led Pakistan cricket team.

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 – It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 – Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 – I am litigious

4 – EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

However the actor’s name came to limelight again after Paul Heyman, wrestling manager and Commentator took notice of Ranveer Singh’s tweet. WWE fans all over the world know the famous WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman. Ranveer Singh had captioned his selfie with Hardik Pandya as” Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya.”

Paul Heyman has responded to Ranveer Singh’s Tweet and wrote that the saying goes like ” Eat. Sleep CONQUER. Repeat.” Paul Heyman further threatens copyright issues regarding the tweet. Actor Ranveer Singh has not replied to Paul Heyman’s tweet.

The ICC World cup had earlier rephrased the quote to praise MS Dhoni when India won the Third ODI series against Australia- ” Eat. Sleep. Finish games. Repeat. Life as @msdhoni. Even then Paul Heyman had retweeted the ICC Post and while calling MS Dhoni amazing he also added that ” Royalties may be paid in Cash, check stock or cryptocurrency.”

The Phrase-Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Repeat. is a chanted mantra of the fans when wrestler Brock Lesnar enters the WWE ring. The same phrase is also Printed on the back of Lesnar’s Robe that he wears before entering the ring.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App