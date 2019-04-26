Fast and the Furious 9: Vin Diesel has left everyone with shock as he has finally confirmed about the ninth sequel of the fast and the furious franchise but what everyone is talking about is the video where Vin Diesel and John Cena come together! Yes, you read it right! More details inside.

Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel took to his official Instagram handle to blow the minds of his 54 million followers with the news of his next Fast and The Furious sequel. In the video posted by Vin Diesel he supposedly has hinted that WWE star John Cena may come on board for the ninth installment which is set to release next year. In the video, he said that As you know I am always thinking Fast, and I always think about the responsibility of making something iconic and deserving of your loyalty.

He further stated that I know this sound crazy but every blue moon he feels like Pablo up there sends me someone, another soldier for the fight for the truth. Today, someone came by that speaks to what Pablo would have brought me. As he was speaking, John Cena comes midway during the video all dressed in a crisp blue suit. The video has crossed 600k views on youtube and the comments section is brimming with compliments from his fans who are eagerly waiting for the ninth installment to go on the floors.

Take a look at the video here:

For the fans who don’t know much about the Fast and furious and Vin Diesel here is the backstory to John Cena joining Fast and Furious clan. Few fans had earlier started change.org petition asking makers of the film to add ‘You Can’t See me’ John Cena to the franchise.

Many believe that WWE star who is known for both comedy and action movies can easily fit in the Fast and the Furious franchise and can totally do justice to his role. As per reports, the movie is still in making and is being directed by Justin Lin.

Watch Fast and The Furious best moments here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App