XXX Uncensored trailer review: The trailer of XXX uncensored directed by Ken Ghosh was released on Friday, September 21st. The almost 3-minute trailer is full of hot steamy romance, the film will be dominated by soap opera stars Rithivik Dhanjani and Shantanu Maheshwari.

After the erotic series like Gandii Baat, DevDD, Ragini MMS and Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Ekta Kapoor is ready with her boldest, sultry and seductive series on Alt Balaji again. Recently, the makers of the web series dropped the trailer for the show which highlighted that it is going to be a combination of hot women, kinky desires and men’s fantasies. not to forgot, the web series is helmed by Ekta Kapoor who is known for evoking a number of controversies. Thus, it is just impossible to imagine that the web series is going to be dramaless.

The web series XXX Uncensored is being directed by none other than Gen Ghosh who is India’s first youth erotica director.

The series features some of the most popular faces of the Hindi soap opera industry Rithivik Dhanjani and Shantanu Maheshwari. The web series is going to feature explosive fantasies which will be showcased in an unadulterated, unfiltered and uncensored avatar.

The cast also includes some new faces such as Aparna Sharma, Aparna Bajpai, Aadar Mallik, Flora Saini, Pryanca Taloqdar and Vandana Khattar.

These web series will show five different stories that will be featuring urban sex. The interesting part is for the very first time Rithivik Dhanjani will be seen performing adult scenes. The web series will be releasing on 27th of September and is the most awaited web series till now.

Check the steamy XXX trailer.

