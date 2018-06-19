Chinese envoy to India, Luo Zhaohui claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping is the most prominent promoter of Bollywood movies in China.

Chinese envoy to India, Luo Zhaohui, on Monday revealed some surprising facts about Indian influence in China. However, more unexpected was Luo calling the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Modi ji”. He surprised everyone by saying that practising yoga, watching Bollywood films and tasting Darjeeling tea have become a trend nowadays in China.

This was not the only thing that stunned the audience present, Luo claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping is the most prominent promoter of Bollywood movies in China.

At an event organised by the Chinese embassy, Lua was delivering a keynote on “Beyond Wuhan: How far and fast can China-India Relations Go” when he made the surprising remarks.

To prove his claims, Luo said that the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese president at Qingdao in China lasted for an additional 15 minutes.

Luo revealed that what impressed him the most was President Xi’s interest in Bollywood movies. He remembered Xi mentioning “Dangal” and two other movies “Baahubali 2” and “Hindi Medium” which were screened in China.

According to reports, Amir Khan-starrer “3-Idiots” and “Dagal” were a big hit in China and so was Telugu film “Baahubali 2”.

Chinese ambassador had also made a remark prompting a reaction from Ministry of External Affairs. He had presented a proposal on a China-Pakistan-India trilateral summit. He endorsed the idea of cooperation among India, China and Pakistan under the aegis of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

However, the Indian ministry responded to his statement and said that issues related to India-Pakistan relations are bilateral in nature and have no scope for the involvement of any third party.

