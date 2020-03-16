Imtiaz Khan passes away at the age of 77. He was a brother to a legendary actor Amzad Khan. He is also a popular actor who has done many remarkable roles in the old cinema. The actor was seen in big hits like Yaadon Ki Baaraat.

Imtiaz Khan is an Indian film actor who was born in Peshawar, Pakistan before independence. Later the family decided to stay in India and the actor served in Bollywood. His brother Amzad Khan is also a popular actor of Bollywood who is primarily known for his role in Sholay as Gabbar. Imtiaz Khan’s wife Krutika Desai Khan is also an Indian film actress who has worked in many films as well as television shows.

Krutika Desai has been seen in both negative and positive characters she is known for many of the incredible characters. The couple gives the early nineties a beauty vibe. But unfortunately, the actor has passed away at the age of 77 on Monday. It is a sad moment for both Desai and Khan’s family who have been attached to Bollywood for a long time.

Many of the Bollywood stars shared their condolences with the family of Imtiaz Khan and his wife. Imtiaz Khan has also been seen in many of the blockbuster films. A number of times he had done the negative roles, him and Amzad Khan always shocked the audience with their incredible performances.

Imtiaz was seen in the films like Yaadon ki Barat, Bunty Or Babli, Dayar-E-Madina, Darwaza Taikhana, Mahabadnam, Julm Ki Hakeekat, Chor Police, Share Bazaar. The actor was known for his perfection in his characters. There are many stories of him taking the repeat shots even for the small part. He always wanted the scene to be perfect. May his soul rest in peace.

