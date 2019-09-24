Prateik Babbar is back with his romantic drama film Yaaram, the film starres Ishita Raj Sharma opposite Prateik Babbar, the film is a complex love story and the october month is going to be the new valentine month as it breaks the new love story of the town.

Prateik Babbar’s Yaaram is out with its official trailer, the rom-com film stars Prateik Babbar, Sidhant Kapoor, Ishita Raj Sharma, Subha Rajput, Dalip Tahil and Anita Raj. The film is entirely shot in the exotic location of Mauritius. The film shows the love square and the story of three friends which will be out on October 18, 2019.

Prateik Babbar is back with a lead film as he was a part of Chhichhore but now after a long time, he will be seen as a lead hero in the film. The film Yaaram is a love square and is a story of three friends. Ishita Raj will be seen in the lead role in the film Yaaram and is playing a different character from her previous ones as she was the part of the films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in which she played the role of a demanding girlfriend.

In this trailer it is clear that it is a complicated story of love and friendship but one thing is clear that the location and actors are looking good altogether. There is also a funny dialogue in which his friend asks that you said I Love You Too, to your girlfriend, he said no and to this, the friend replies if not I Love You, How could she be your girlfriend.

Yaaram trailer has given us all the expectations of a good romantic film that we all are craving for and next month they’ll be on the silver screens as the film is all set to release on October 18, 2019.

The film is directed by Ovais Khan and is produced by Vijay Mulachandani which comes under the banner of Yashvi films.

