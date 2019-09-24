Yaaram Trailer: Much awaited film Yaaram trailer is out. Till now the trailer has got more than 1.2 million views and fans are fully excited to watch the film. Fans before the movie release have pridcted the sucess of the film as director Ovais Khan has brought something new for the viewrs by bringing a quircky love square in the film.

Yaaram Trailer: Prateik’s Babbar much-awaited film Yaaram before its release creating the right buzz for the film. Today the makers of the film released the Yaaram trailer, and till now the trailer had got more than 1.2 million views. Netizens are super excited to watch the film and flooded social media with love and praise comments for the star cast of the film.

Director Ovais Khan tried to serve something new to its viewers by presenting a love story with a twist. Film Yaaram is based on the complicated love life of two friends, Prateik Babbar, and Siddhanth Kapoor, but the film is not just about this but showcases a quirky love square between Prateik Babbar, Siddhanth Kapoor, Ishita Raj, Subha Rajput.

Currently, the trailer of the film is trending and fans couldn’t stop lauding the great work of Yaaram team. A fan wrote that he is glad that Bollywood is working on such topics which no one ever showed, it will be a big challenge for the director. While other netizen wrote, The trailer is awesome and the movie will be a superhit, cant control to watch the film. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on October 18, 2019.

I'm glad that bollywood is bringing a topic which it never showed earlier. It's a big challenge type Movie for the director.

A fresh film with fresh cast. #YaaramTrailer is something to look out for. https://t.co/m8a2UZwJaq — श्रेया 💯follow back (@shreyamishra56) September 24, 2019

Superr se bhi upar…i must say….going gaga over it…🙏✌😊🤸‍♂️🤗🤗👏Hope it sends the right message. Excited too much. Anyways #YaaramTrailer looks really clean trailer. Must watch guys https://t.co/FQm4XQTyBe — Anuradha Singh (@anuradhasingh_2) September 24, 2019

Superb what a amazing look ..A fresh film with fresh cast. #YaaramTrailer is something to look out for.must watch guys. https://t.co/JvNu11bBqf — समृद्धि 🇮🇳 (@_New_Born_Baby) September 24, 2019

Indeed the movie before its release is winning millions of hearts as netizens can’t get over it, as movie features the fresh pair in the film. However, on the professional front, Prateik Babbar till now has worked in many big-budget films but when it comes to choosing the script he tries to take versatile role as he performed in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Chhichhore and many more. However, for the year 2020, the versatile actor can be seen in some big-budget films like Brahmastra, Mumbai Saga, Darbar, Yaaram.

