Shreyas Pardiwalla is most famous for his film ‘Yaariyan’ where he played Pardy but he has successfully followed this up with more Hindi flicks and theatre. Recently, he played the lead role in Jeff Goldberg’s play ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ where he was seen as Algernon Moncrieff. Now, Shreyas has other projects in his kitty. In a chat with Latha Srinivasan, he talks about his work and more.

NewsX: What are you working on currently?

Shreyas Pardiwalla: I just finished a web series and two short films and right now I am dubbing for one of them. Simultaneously, I am directing two plays, one of which is a musical.

NewsX: Theatre and films – what do you think the main difference is between enacting roles in these two spheres?



Shreyas Pardiwalla: The main difference and the honest difference is – in films, the producer is willing to invest large amounts of money to train the actor in various ways. For example, train him in martial arts for an action sequence or send him or her to a place to learn something. Unfortunately, theatre doesn’t have that much money so the actor has to make do with whatever he or she has. Having said that, the actor’s approach otherwise is the same. It all depends upon how much time you spend with your character and how honest you are with the craft.

NewsX: How do you approach a given character?



Shreyas Pardiwalla: It all depends upon the character I get. Recently, I did a course in method acting from the Jeff Goldberg Studio and out there I learnt some golden tools which really help me develop my character and marry that role beautifully. Focusing on the backstory of my character is of utmost importance. I create a backstory if one isn’t given. I focus on the worldview of the character too. The way the world looks at my character and the way my characters views situations and people. I draw a lot from my emotional memory and give utmost importance to my private moment with the character. I believe observation and personalisation are wonderful tools one can use too. I keep reading the script as with every read there is something new to discover.

NewsX: Do you the Internet has changed the world for actors?

Shreyas Pardiwalla: I feel it’s fabulous because there are a plethora of actors who want to solely act and display their talent. And the Web is one such platform which is accepting new talent with open arms. I also believe that creativity and artists cannot be curbed for long. The web is one such medium where artists can unleash their creativity and are able to just freely explore.

NewsX: Any idols in Bollywood?

Shreyas Pardiwalla: My idol in Bollywood is Vidya Balan. I draw inspiration from her story, from her struggles and from the very fact that she is such a beautiful human being and a terrific artist. However, in day-to-day life, my parents and friends inspire me too.

NewsX: Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

Shreyas Pardiwalla: I just want to see myself working earnestly in the film industry as an actor in some of the best films. I want to be honest with craft and I want to be a better actor and improve with every project I get.

