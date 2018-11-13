Known to charm the audience with her on-screen charm and acting skills, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is sweeping everyone off their feet with her sizzling hot photos. In the photos shared by the actor on her Instagram account, Yami is sizzling in a lacy black lingerie top and is looking absolutely breathtaking.

Bollywood diva Yami Gautam is a stunner and she knows it. Ever since her makeover, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to break away the image of girl-next-door with her sensuous and sultry photos and she is definitely getting successful in soaring the temperatures on social media. To charm the audience, the diva took to her official Instagram account on November 13 and shared photos from her latest photoshoot.

One look at the photos and it becomes difficult to take eyes off Yami in these photos. Donning a sexy black lingerie top, the diva has styled her top with a white cover up with striped pants. To amp up the hotness metre, Yami has completed her look with minimal makeup and breezy hair. However, it is her seductive expressions and poise that are making social media users go gaga over her. With this, the stunner has also shared another photo in which she is staring right into the camera and making everyone go weak in the knees.

However, it is not the first time that Yami has sweeped her fans off their feet with her mesmerising photos as she keeps treating her fans with hot and sexy photos. With 8.4 million followers, Yami has carved a place for herself in the hearts of fans. Received over 308K likes, Yami’s photos are a hit on social media and social media users cannot stop complimenting the social media sensation in the comments.

On the professional front, Yami made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and later starred in films like Action Jackson, Badlapur, Sanam Re and Kaabil. Recently, the diva was seen in the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu in which she starred along with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

