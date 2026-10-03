Yami Gautam Dhar Gets Grand Dhol Welcome In Patna, Seeks Blessings At Patna Sahib Ahead Of Nayyi Navelli

Yami Gautam Dhar got a warm and festive welcome in Patna as she arrived in the city to promote her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli, which is set to release in cinemas ahead of Dussehra. The actress was welcomed with dhol beats during her visit, adding a distinctly festive touch to the film’s promotional campaign. For Yami, however, the Patna visit was not just about promotions. She also made time to visit the iconic Patna Sahib Gurudwara and seek blessings.

The serene stop at the sacred site came ahead of the film’s October 16 theatrical release, as the actress continues to connect with audiences across cities.

Yami recalls an unexpected challenge on Nayyi Navelli sets

During an event in Patna, Yami also shared a fun behind-the-scenes story from her first day of shooting for Nayyi Navelli. The actress revealed that she was unexpectedly asked to perform six different dance forms for Bhabhi Tabaahi, including Bhangra and Moonwalk. What made the assignment even more surprising was director Balaji Mohan’s rather casual instruction. According to Yami, she was essentially told to perform whatever she was comfortable with, with one small addition: “just a bit of Moonwalk!”

What could have been an intimidating first-day challenge turned into an enjoyable experience for the actress, who got the opportunity to experiment with several dance styles for the song.

Bhabhi Tabaahi introduces Yami’s new avatar

Bhabhi Tabaahi is the first song released from Nayyi Navelli and features Yami in the role of Mohini. The track accompanies her character’s Muh Dikhayi ceremony and blends multiple musical and dance influences. Nayyi Navelli is being positioned as a fantasy family entertainer that combines family dynamics with humour, action, fantasy and spectacle. The film is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma.

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow.

Nayyi Navelli will release in cinemas across India on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra.