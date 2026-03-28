Yami Gautam Gifts Rs 5 Crore Swanky Luxury SUV To Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh As Movie Nears Rs 1100 Crore- Check Facts, Her Net Worth And Everything You Need To Know

A video currently circulating on social media claims that Ranveer Singh received a lavish gift from actress Yami Gautam, who is also director Aditya Dhar’s wife. However, the clip has no connection to Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Here’s what actually happened.

Ranveer Singh has poured immense dedication into the Dhurandhar franchise, and with Dhurandhar: The Revenge smashing box office records, his efforts have certainly been recognised. Amid this success, a viral post alleged that Yami Gautam gifted the actor a luxurious SUV as a token of appreciation.

The claim originated from a post on X by a user named Rahul Gupta, who shared a video calling it an “exclusive.” But the truth tells a different story—Ranveer has not received any such gift from the makers, and the video in question dates back to 2025.

The misleading tweet suggested that Yami rewarded Ranveer’s hard work with a high-end GMC Hummer worth ₹5 crore. The attached clip shows the actor arriving at an airport in a stylish car, stepping out to greet fans, and graciously posing for selfies despite being mobbed.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE 🔥🚨🚨 After the massive success of #Dhurandhar2‌, #YamiGautam (wife of Aditya Dhar) gifted Ranveer Singh a stunning GMC Hummer worth 5 crore. 🚙🔥 And in his signature style, #Ranveersingh also celebrated a fan’s birthday with them, proving once again how much… pic.twitter.com/vCXKlzNZke — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) March 27, 2026

As the video gained traction, many users were quick to call out the misinformation. One user cautioned, “Before you hit ‘Retweet,’ hit the brakes. Not everything you read online is a headline; some of it is just creative fiction.” Another sarcastically remarked, “I appreciate your creative efforts to gain engagement on your tweet!” while a third criticised the post, questioning why false information was being spread for attention.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 continues its phenomenal run, having grossed ₹1088 crore worldwide and still going strong at the box office.

For context, Yami Gautam Dhar, born on November 28, 1988, is 36 years old as of 2025. With an estimated net worth of around ₹99 crore, her income streams include films, brand endorsements, and real estate. She married filmmaker Aditya Dhar—best known for Uri: The Surgical Strike—in 2021.

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