LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today dubai airport airspace Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Yami Gautam Gifts Rs 5 Crore Swanky Luxury SUV To Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh As Movie Nears Rs 1100 Crore- Check Facts, Her Net Worth And Everything You Need To Know

Yami Gautam Gifts Rs 5 Crore Swanky Luxury SUV To Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh As Movie Nears Rs 1100 Crore- Check Facts, Her Net Worth And Everything You Need To Know

A video currently circulating on social media claims that Ranveer Singh received a lavish Rs 5 Crore gift from actress Yami Gautam, who is also director Aditya Dhar’s wife.

Yami Gautam Gifts Rs 5 Crore Swanky Luxury SUV To Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh As Movie Nears Rs 1100 Crore- Check Facts (Photo: IG/X)
Yami Gautam Gifts Rs 5 Crore Swanky Luxury SUV To Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh As Movie Nears Rs 1100 Crore- Check Facts (Photo: IG/X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 28, 2026 15:26:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yami Gautam Gifts Rs 5 Crore Swanky Luxury SUV To Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh As Movie Nears Rs 1100 Crore- Check Facts, Her Net Worth And Everything You Need To Know

A video currently circulating on social media claims that Ranveer Singh received a lavish gift from actress Yami Gautam, who is also director Aditya Dhar’s wife. However, the clip has no connection to Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Here’s what actually happened.

Ranveer Singh has poured immense dedication into the Dhurandhar franchise, and with Dhurandhar: The Revenge smashing box office records, his efforts have certainly been recognised. Amid this success, a viral post alleged that Yami Gautam gifted the actor a luxurious SUV as a token of appreciation.

The claim originated from a post on X by a user named Rahul Gupta, who shared a video calling it an “exclusive.” But the truth tells a different story—Ranveer has not received any such gift from the makers, and the video in question dates back to 2025.

You Might Be Interested In

The misleading tweet suggested that Yami rewarded Ranveer’s hard work with a high-end GMC Hummer worth ₹5 crore. The attached clip shows the actor arriving at an airport in a stylish car, stepping out to greet fans, and graciously posing for selfies despite being mobbed.

As the video gained traction, many users were quick to call out the misinformation. One user cautioned, “Before you hit ‘Retweet,’ hit the brakes. Not everything you read online is a headline; some of it is just creative fiction.” Another sarcastically remarked, “I appreciate your creative efforts to gain engagement on your tweet!” while a third criticised the post, questioning why false information was being spread for attention.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 continues its phenomenal run, having grossed ₹1088 crore worldwide and still going strong at the box office.

For context, Yami Gautam Dhar, born on November 28, 1988, is 36 years old as of 2025. With an estimated net worth of around ₹99 crore, her income streams include films, brand endorsements, and real estate. She married filmmaker Aditya Dhar—best known for Uri: The Surgical Strike—in 2021.

ALSO READ:  Who Is Reet Padda? Saiyaraa Star Aneet Padda’s Sister Bashes Dhurandhar 2 Calling It ‘Propaganda’ Movie Says ‘Using Political Speeces To Justify Demonetistion’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditya Dhardhurandhar 2ranveer singhRs 5 crore SUVviral videoyami gautam

RELATED News

Who Is Reet Padda? Saiyaraa Star Aneet Padda’s Sister Bashes Dhurandhar 2 Calling It ‘Propaganda’ Movie Says ‘Using Political Speeces To Justify Demonetistion’

Lee Sang-Bo Cause Of Death: South Korean Actor Known For ‘Miss Monte-Cristo’ Found Dead At 45 In His Pyeongtaek Residence Due To… After Being Cleared From Drug Charges

James Tolkan Death Reason: ‘Back To The Future’ And ‘Top Gun’ Actor Dies At 94 Due To…

Happy Raj OTT Release Date Announced: GV Prakash, Abbas Starrer Ready To Stream Online, Here’s When And Where To Watch After Theatrical Run

Vir Das’s ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ OTT Release Date Confirmed, Know Exactly When And Where To Stream

LATEST NEWS

‘He Didn’t Think He Would Be Kissing My Ass…’ Trump Takes A Subtle Dig At Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Raises Questions Over US–Saudi Relations

IIM Visakhapatnam invites applications for 4th batch of Executive MBA Programme

Watch: Woman Kisses Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid Frenzied Election Campaign Crowd; Video Sparks Debate As Opposition Calls It ‘Inappropriate Act’

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 28, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside

Hatia UNO Viral MMS Part 1, 2, 3 Coming? Think Twice Before Clicking And Downloading Links, As You Could Be A Cyber Fraud Victim

Jewar’s Noida International Airport to Boost NCR Real Estate, Infrastructure, Logistics, Hospitality and Investment Growth in NCR—Here’s How

Who Is KP Sharma Oli, And How He Is Linked to 2025 Gen Z Protest Crackdown? Everything Explained As Nepal’s Former PM Gets Arrested

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 Not Releasing Today: BSEB Debunks Fake Claim

From Local Insurgency To Regional Power: How The Houthis Became Iran’s Key Ally In Yemen, Here’s How The Rebel Group Is Playing A Big Role In Shaping Middle East Conflict

Yami Gautam Gifts Rs 5 Crore Swanky Luxury SUV To Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh As Movie Nears Rs 1100 Crore- Check Facts, Her Net Worth And Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yami Gautam Gifts Rs 5 Crore Swanky Luxury SUV To Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh As Movie Nears Rs 1100 Crore- Check Facts, Her Net Worth And Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yami Gautam Gifts Rs 5 Crore Swanky Luxury SUV To Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh As Movie Nears Rs 1100 Crore- Check Facts, Her Net Worth And Everything You Need To Know
Yami Gautam Gifts Rs 5 Crore Swanky Luxury SUV To Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh As Movie Nears Rs 1100 Crore- Check Facts, Her Net Worth And Everything You Need To Know
Yami Gautam Gifts Rs 5 Crore Swanky Luxury SUV To Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh As Movie Nears Rs 1100 Crore- Check Facts, Her Net Worth And Everything You Need To Know
Yami Gautam Gifts Rs 5 Crore Swanky Luxury SUV To Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh As Movie Nears Rs 1100 Crore- Check Facts, Her Net Worth And Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS