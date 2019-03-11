Uri actor Yami Gautam leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her stunning pictures and videos. Recently, the hottie took to her official Instagram handle to share her photoshoot pictures. In her uploads, she is looking ravishing dressed in a feathery white attire. With perfect hairdo and makeup, the actor sets the Internet on fire with her hot avatar, have a look at the picture

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is one of the most alluring actors in the industry. With her breathtaking looks, excellent acting skills and stylish attires, the actor kills it all with her classy affairs. Recently, the actor was stealing attention with her outstanding performance in her latest movie Uri with Vicky Kaushal. The movie became one of the blockbuster hits of the year and did wonders at the box office and impressed the fans to the fullest with its patriotic blend. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her sizzling photos of her photoshoot. In the picture, she is looking stunning dressed in a feathery white attire. With mild makeup, perfect hairdo and stunning looks, the actor set the Internet on fire with her fiercely hot looks.

The Internet sensation has about 9.5 million followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favorite. The hardworking actor commenced with her acting career in the movie Ullasa Utsaha in Kannada in the year 2009. She did her Hindi debut with the movie Vicky Donar in 2012. Post to which she gained limelight and appeared in numerous hit films like Total Siyapaa, Badlapur, Action Jackson, Sanam Re and many more. Not only big screens, the actor first tested her talent by working in television series Chand Ke Paar Chalo in 2008. Post to which, she also appeared in Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, Meethi Chooru No 1, Raajkumar Aaryyan and many more.

