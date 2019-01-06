Bollywood diva Yami Gautam is one of the hottest and happening actors in the industry. The gorgeous lady leaves no chance to sway her fans with her glamorous avatars. Yami Gautam enjoys a massive fan following of more than 9 million followers on Instagram and is continuing to win hearts.

Kaabil actor Yami Gautam is one of the most stylish divas of B-town who never shy away from experimenting with her outfits. With every photo update of her, Yami makes her fans go crazy. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. Posing in a stunning outfit, Yami looks bright and beautiful! Take a look yourself!

Not many of her fans are aware of the fact that Yami Gautam has been a part of not just Hindi films but also Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Tamil films and is famous for her advertisement also. Yami made her debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor which was a super-hit movie at the box-office, since she never looked back.

