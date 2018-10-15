Yami Gautam has once again stormed the internet with her latest photo. The Bollywood diva has taken it to Instagram and shared his recent photo, presenting herself in an all new avatar. Yami Gautam is one of the most promising actresses in the B-town who enjoys a massive social media following.

Bollywood diva Yami Gautam is ruling the hearts of her fans with her latest photo on Instagram. The actress has posted a new photo on her Insta wall in which she is looking absolutely stunning. One of the bright faces in the entertainment industry, Yami Gautam latest photo on Instagram has gone viral. Presenting herself into an entirely different avatar, Yami Gautam can be seen in an entirely different look. She is wearing a white hot pant with a dotted pink coloured crop top and holding a white blanked paring with red coloured boots. The actress has also played with her hairstyle and is blushing in front of the cameras.

Yami Gautam who made her debut in the Bollywood with Vicky Donor, is now one of the most promising actresses in the industry. Yami enjoy’s a major fan following on all her social media handles and her photos or any post is an instant hit.

In just 4 hours, Yami Gautam’s latest photo has been liked by over 1.3 lakh people and gone viral on social media. Yami Gautam has posted her latest picture with a cute caption and wrote Summertime madness. Apart from Hindi films, Yami Gautam has also appeared in Kannada, Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam and Tamil films. Yami Gautam is one of the leading Bollywood actresses who is a favourite choice for brands for endorsing their beauty products.

