Yami Gautam hot photos: Kaabil actor Yami Gautam is counted amongst the most stylish actors of the B-town. Starting from her stylish outfits, stunning looks to her outstanding performance on-screen, the actor excels in almost every field. The Internet sensation has about 8.9 million followers on Instagram and miss no chance of entertaining her fans with her hot updates. Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures of her upcoming movie–Uri: The Surgical Strike promotions. In the photos, she is looking alluring dressed in a stylish pink jumpsuit.

The diva has predominantly worked in Hindi, Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam and Tamil films and is also a prominent celebrity endorser for various products. She did her Bollywood debut with the movie–Vicky Donor which was a commercial success and the diva was praised for her outstanding performance in the movie. Post to it, she appeared in a series of hit films like– Action Jackson, Badlapur, Junooniyat, Kaabil, Sarkar 3 and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Currently, the diva is busy promoting her film–Uri: The Surgical Strike in various programs. The diva leaves no chance of amazing her fans with her hot professional and personal updates.

