Yami Gautam, who is winning hearts with her glamorous makeover, is back with another beautiful photo. This time too, the gorgeous diva uploaded a glowing photo looking as refreshing as ever. In the photo, Yami is looking absolutely serene and has also reflected her interest in poetry with a poetic caption. See photo

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu along with Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, is making headlines for all the right reasons. As the release date of the film inches closer, Yami is impressing one and all with her stunning makeover. With a fresh haircut and charming smile, Yami is taking the social media with a storm with her latest photos.

On September 9th, the charming chirpy actor uploaded her latest photo in which she is looking effortlessly beautiful. In the photo, her silky shiny brown hair and the calming smile looks refreshing and is taking all the stress away! The actor seems to be looking absolutely relaxed and enjoying the breezing wind.

Recently the actress went on a lit vacation to Hong Kong and uploaded the snaps from there. The gorgeous vacation photos of Yami broke the internet and swept us away from our feet. Breaking away from her girl-next-door image, Yami struck all sexy and confident poses for her vacation pictures and stunned all of us with it. The new haircut of Yami Gautam is justifying all of that. As per the reports, Yami had to chop her hair for her upcoming movie Uri.

Yami has surely evolved as an actor and performer since her Bollywood debut film Vicky Donor and has maintained a sexy yet elegant fashion statement until now. The actor loves to carry ongoing fashion trends with absolute ease and uplift her game of styling. This is the reason her Instagram has recently got a lot of attention.

