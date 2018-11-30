Yami Gautam Instagram photos: Beautiful diva of Bollywood Yami Gautam posted a photo on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen on the cover photo of Femina Wedding Times. The diva was seen in a super shimmery purple and blue off-shoulder outfit. It depicted her boldness and superb confidence.

Yami Gautam Instagram photos: The queen of B-town Yami Gautam has been hitting many headlines, earlier it was due to her new hairdo and her bridal shoot, this time it is due to her latest Instagram post, which she shared on her official Page, In the photo on the cover of Femina Wedding Times, the beauty was seen in a super shimmery purple and blue off-shoulder outfit. The photo depicted her boldness and superb confidence. Her makeup was pretty intense, which went very well with her almost gothic outfit.

Her outfit was a reminder of classic outfits which were earlier worn by strong personalities like Marilyn Monroe, Sheree North, Jayne Mansfield as the cover photo itself said, “Yami Gautam believes in the strength of character.” To complete the look, her stylist used dark golden jewellery–a very broad bangle and golden-greenish earnings.

Her unexpected haircut has actually garnered a lot of attention on social media. With 8.7 million followers on her Instagram, the diva has been loved and adored by many of her fans and followers on social media and in the industry as well.

In this below post, Yami looks extremely sexy in a semi-floral dress. Her intriguing expressions in the post are just inevitable.

