Yami Gautam Instagram photos: Uri: The Surgical Strike actress Yami Gautam after the bridal look, came up with a rocking look in her latest FHM India magazine photoshoot. The diva was seen in an off-shoulder black top, which she paired with silverish shorts. Lately, Yami has been garnering a lot of attention, thanks to her new ravishing look and her upcoming film based on India's surgical strikes.

The diva has been lately hogging headlines for her latest new hairdo and her forthcoming film titled Uri: The Surgical Strike

Yami Gautam Instagram photos: The diva of B-town Yami Gautam after her amazing bridal look, gave a new surprise to her fans and followers. She was recently featured in FHM India magazine. The photos of her latest photoshoot were shared by Yami on her official Instagram page. In the super classy, raw photos, Vicky Donor actress was seen in a black off-shoulder top and silver shorts, it was more of a casual look.

In another photo, she was seen in a formal black coat, with which she wore the same silver shorts, but had a more formal look, which can be used for a dinner date or even an office party/meeting. The diva has been lately hogging headlines for her latest new hairdo and her forthcoming film titled Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film is a stunning reminder of India’s 2016 surgical strikes against Pakistan following the Uri attack.

In this photo, Yami is seen in a full sleeves top. Her stylist opted for smokey eyes and light lip shade for this look. Her expression in the photo is more than intriguing, which clearly cannot be ignored.

Now if we compare this look with her latest photoshoot, the diva clearly looks very different, but the best thing about her is that she knows how to give justice to different looks. No wonder she has a massive following on her Instagram page!

