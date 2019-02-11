Yami Gautam sexy photos: Yami Gautam is counted among the most stylish actors of the industry. The diva has about 9.4 million followers on Instagram and never leaves a chance of giving goosebumps to her fans. In her recent posts, the actor is looking ravishing wearing stylishly bold outfits.

The versatile actress made her television debut with Chand Ke Paar Chalo, followed by Raajkumar Aaryyan. The actress grew to prominence with her most notable role in Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, which aired on Colors. Furthermore, she also participated in the reality shows Meethi Choori No 1 and Kitchen Champion Season 1.

Receiving several positive reviews for her performances, the actor progressed further to make her Bollywood debut in Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress gave several notable performances in movies like Badlapur, Sanam Re, Kaabil, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and recently in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Uri, the Aditya Dhar directorial featured Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. The film is based on the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack and was a major box office hit. It also served as a medium to provoke patriotism in the youth.

