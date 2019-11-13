Yami Gautam was seen in the film Bala as she was starred opposite the talented actor Ayushmann Khurana and the film is doing well in the silver screen so far. The actress thanked everyone for supporting her dreams and being a part of her career.

Yami Gautam, the star who raised her career from advertisements of Fair and Lovely to the film Vicky Donor. Yami was recently seen in the film Bala opposite Ayushmann Khurana, with whom she marked her debut in the Bollywood industry.

Yami Gautam in an interview said that she has evolved as an actor because she did a number of films that did not work well but it still holds a special place in her heart. She later thanked Amitabh Bachchan, her film Uri and recent film Bala for making her grow as a person.

Yami further added to it that she is evolved now and she does not think in the way that she is a star. She said that she is still a Pahadi Chandigarh girl and still holds her roots uptight. She said that films are a pretty important thing for her and it is not easy to be in Bollywood but she is here and she is lucky for it and being a self-made person, she added further.

Yami thanked everyone who helped her in making her career and growing her in every aspect as she said she was fortunate enough to get the opportunity and thus she excelled in it. Yami has also appeared in Tamil and Malayali films and was a part of a number of television shows like Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam and Chaand Ke Paar Chalo.

