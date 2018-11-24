Yami Gautam latest Instagram photos: Vicky donor actress Yami Gautam shared some really beautiful photos of her bridal photo shoot on her official Instagram page on Friday, November 23. The diva surely looks excessively gorgeous in some shimmery lehengas.

Yami Gautam latest Instagram photos: Yami Gautam, the beauty which is a synonym of a flower, is now setting bridal goals for modern-day brides. Her recently shoot for Khush wedding is creating a hell lot of buzz on social media, the pictures of the shoot were shared by her on her official Instagram page on Friday evening. The diva surely looks excessively gorgeous in some shimmery lehengas.

In the below photo, the beauty looks ravishing in a pink-golden lehenge. She has completed the look with heavy golden jewellery, which added more beauty to the amazing look. The photo itself says, “Yami Gautam-A muse in the making”. The most unique thing about her look is her hairdo. We often assume that traditional look goes well with long hair, but here the stylist has kept her hair short.

In this post, Yami is seen in a green-pink lehenga. The best part about this look is her floral duputta, which has pink flowers on it. No wonder the diva is a synonym of a flower. Her makeup in the look is way too subtle, thanks to the heavy jewellery.

On the work front, the graceful diva is going to be seen in Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, opposite Vicky Kausal and veteran actor Paresh Rawal, the film is based on September 2016 Uri attack and surgical strikes, which was carried out by the Indian Army.

