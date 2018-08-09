From her big Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor to films like Badlapur and Kaabil, Yami Gautam has time and again proved that she is in it to win it. As the diva gears up for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chaalu on August 10 along with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Yami is making headlines due to all the right reasons.
While Yami has never been recognised as a style diva, her latest transformation has attracted eyeballs and tons of compliments. In the photos from her latest vacation, Yami looks absolutely breathtaking in a fresh new haircut and glowing skin.
In the first photo, Yami is seen winning hearts in a black and white striped co-ord set styled with black pencil heels. The diva has completed the look with blue nail paint and no-makeup makeup look. Followed by this, Yami posted a photo in which she can be seen wearing a colourful dress as she poses against a background of colourful fabrics.
Also Read: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa flaunts a sexy black saree in Nazar’s latest promo, watch here
Sham Shui Po is a shoppers heaven with street after street packed with everything from fabric to electronics's and mouthwatering street food…The place is packed with over 250 fashion stalls. Bargain hunters gather here to shop for their favourite fabrics and clothes. The lovely outfit @chailieho is handsketeched and printed throughout her collection of silk dresses. It's represents the vibrant skyline of #HongKong. The jewellery is by @jadeinstyle_ which is also a local traditional previous stone. Hair and make up by @loveleen_ramchandani Pics by @mann012 @discoverhongkong
Also Read: Sunny Leone loves pink and hearts! Here’s why
However, the look that stole the show is none other than Yami’s look, which she chose to sport on harbour cruise. Striking a picture-perfect pose, Yami looks absolutely breathtaking in a red crop top paired with matching pants. The diva kept her look subtle and fresh by opting for natural makeup and nude lipstick.
Check out Yami’s photos from her latest vacation:
Did you know there are beaches in #HongKong ? Loved spending an afternoon in the sun on the beach and kayaking with the patient and fabulous @edmund_lky. Thanks @bluesky_sportsclub For taking care of us. @discoverhongkong #traveltales #YamiInHongkong Styled by @mohitrai Hair and make up by @loveleen_ramchandani Pics by @mann012
Getting away from the city hustle bustle and move towards nature and peace, the #chilinnunnery is the place to go. Originally made as a retreat for the Buddhist nuns and is dedicated to the #GoddessofMercy #Guanyin. #traveltales #YamiInHongkong @discoverhongkong Styled by @mohitrai Hair and make up by @loveleen_ramchandani Pics by @mann012
The egg waffle, one of Hong Kong's most well known and loved street snacks. These fluffy, mouth watering golden cakes can be found all over the country. You can either try the classic egg waffle or something with a modern twist. After roaming the streets of #ShamShuiPo , I have realised there is something for everyone 😃 @discoverhongkong #traveltales #YamiInHongkong Styled by @mohitrai Hair and make up by @loveleen_ramchandani Pics by @mann012
Luxury is redefined at the @mo_landmarkhk . Be it a chilled out afternoon at their super cool new @pdthongkong bar, or at their relaxing spa at TheOrientalSpa or the lavish entertainment suite which guess what also has a popcorn machine 😍 located at centre point of the city I thoroughly enjoyed my stay at @mo_landmarkhk 😃 @discoverhongkong #TravelTales #YamiInHongKong Styling by @mohitrai Hair and make up by @loveleen_ramchandani Pics by @mann012