Bollywood diva Yami Gautam, who will be seen in the upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, is making headlines with her stunning transformation. In the photos from her latest vacation, Yami looks absolutely breathtaking as she sports a fresh new haircut with natural and dewy makeup.

From her big Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor to films like Badlapur and Kaabil, Yami Gautam has time and again proved that she is in it to win it. As the diva gears up for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chaalu on August 10 along with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Yami is making headlines due to all the right reasons.

While Yami has never been recognised as a style diva, her latest transformation has attracted eyeballs and tons of compliments. In the photos from her latest vacation, Yami looks absolutely breathtaking in a fresh new haircut and glowing skin.

In the first photo, Yami is seen winning hearts in a black and white striped co-ord set styled with black pencil heels. The diva has completed the look with blue nail paint and no-makeup makeup look. Followed by this, Yami posted a photo in which she can be seen wearing a colourful dress as she poses against a background of colourful fabrics.

However, the look that stole the show is none other than Yami’s look, which she chose to sport on harbour cruise. Striking a picture-perfect pose, Yami looks absolutely breathtaking in a red crop top paired with matching pants. The diva kept her look subtle and fresh by opting for natural makeup and nude lipstick.

Check out Yami’s photos from her latest vacation:

