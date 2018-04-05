Yami Gautam to play an intelligence officer opposite Vicky Kaushal for Ronnie Screwvala's film on Uri attack. The shooting will start by the end of May. As per the sources, the actor has started his training and will soon start his technical training. I’d love to meet the real-life officers but Aditya (debutant director Aditya Dhar) has done such a fab job with his research.

Yami Gautam will now play an intelligence officer opposite Vicky Kaushal for Ronnie Screwvala’s film on Uri attack. The film with a title Uri will be directed by Aditya Dhar. Ronnie’s upcoming venture is based on the deadly battle between Indian army and terrorists near the Army camp in Uri which went on for 11 long days killing of 17 army personnel. The shooting will start by the end of May. As per the sources, the actor has started his training and will soon start his technical training. He will be seen doing action in the film which includes hand combat and martial arts.

Kaabil actress confirmed the news and said she wishes to meet the real-life army personnel yet she is extremely impressed with the kind of research director Dhar has done. “I’d love to meet the real-life officers but Aditya (debutant director Aditya Dhar) has done such a fab job with his research and I’m sure he will be able to help us with all the information required for the prep.This is the first time I will be playing a character who is so strong and will present me in a very different light,” said Yami Gautam.

Yami Gautam was last seen in Indian political crime thriller film co-produced by Ram Gopal Verma. Ronit Roy, Parag Tyagi, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Yami Gautam, Fiza Ali were apart of the movie. The movie hit the floors on May 12, 2017.

